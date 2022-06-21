Kingston Library to host story time

KINGSTON – Story time at the Kingston Library will continue at 10 a.m. Thursdays through July 14.

Stories and activities are selected for pre-school and early elementary age children. Children will be able to check out books at the end of each session.

The Kingston Sharing Library operates with volunteers and is entirely funded by donations. Any person, regardless of residence, is welcome to join as a member and there are no set fees. Hundreds of books are available for sale during regular hours, priced at 25 cents each or 10 for $2.

The library is located at 126 S. Main St. in Kingston and is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.