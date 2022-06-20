DeKalb County Community Foundation focused on diversity, equity and inclusion

SYCAMORE – In response to the racial injustices and calls in the field of philanthropy for foundations to hold themselves more accountable by putting into practice their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, the DeKalb County Community Foundation created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Roadmap in the summer of 2020.

According to a news release, the goal of the DEI Roadmap is for the foundation to be a more effective organization that practices diversity, equity and inclusion in fulfilling its mission and services. The roadmap consists of three areas of focus:

• Encouraging board members and staff to “look inward” through individual self-reflection and actions they can take to be more “anti-ism” (e.g., anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-ableism).

• Looking inward as an organization by all foundation committees walking through recommendations from a document titled “Council on Foundations – Ten Ways for Community Foundations to Consider Diversity and Inclusive Practices.”

• Listening and learning from people and organizations in the community to determine what external role the foundation can play to positively contribute to practices of belonging in DeKalb County.

Pictured: Mockup of the DeKalb County Community Foundation's new diversity, equity, and inclusion display (Photo Provided by Noah Nordbrock)

The foundation staff, board members and volunteers explored new ways to improve themselves through various standing and advisory committees, according to the release.

In addition, the foundation worked with community partners and donors to explore DEI through programs and grantmaking. Examples include the annual Promise Grants program, the I.D.E.A. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Action) Initiative, and “Arts in Action” project funding. A more detailed list of committees, outcomes and progress is available on the foundation’s website at dekalbccf.org/dei.

“What an exciting and challenging time to be board president,” Joe Mitchell, Community Foundation board president, said in the news release. “As a longtime member of this community and an African-American man, I was humbled by the foundation’s willingness to engage. From tough conversations and a readiness to review policies to tweaks made to the foundation’s mission statement and principles. Our DEI commitment is fluid, meaning it will continue to evolve. I’m delighted by the direction of the foundation and what lays ahead for our philanthropic efforts.”

In January 2022, the Foundation Board approved an updated mission and vision statement, core commitments and a new slogan “for good. for all. for ever.” While the overall mission remains the same, “to enhance the quality of life in DeKalb County,” the focus is to ensure all people, at all times, in all areas, are fully embraced.

Those interested in partnering with the foundation on DEI are encouraged to help with the growth of The Promise Fund – El Fondo de La Promesa, a permanent fund at the foundation. Donations can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or mailed to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or to start your own charitable fund that strengthens a culture of belonging in DeKalb County, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.