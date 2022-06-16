Vendors sought for DeKalb National Night Out

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department and other DeKalb County public safety agencies are looking for vendors to participate in the National Night Out event later this summer,

National Night Out will take place Aug. 2 at Walmart, 2300 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

National Night Out is a nationwide event meant to improve police-community relations. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, public safety agencies in the area are working together to bring the event back.

Nonprofits, local businesses and other agencies interested in having a booth at the event, should fill out a vendor interest form by June 22. The form is available at cityofdekalb.com/FormCenter/Police-Department-4/National-Night-Out-Vendor- Interest-Form-143

If you would like to donate to the event or have any questions, contact Officer Sorenson or Officer Remnes at 815-748-8400.



