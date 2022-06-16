Sycamore Police Department releases results of Memorial Day seatbelt enforcement campaign

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Police Department recently released the results of its extra patrols conducted throughout Memorial Day weekend to enforce seatbelt laws.

The department’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds, according to a news release.

Sycamore police issued five citations to drivers during the event on Memorial Day, including three for seat belt violations and two speeding citations, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints saves lives,” said Sgt. Ryan Hooper in a news release.

In 2021, seatbelt compliance rates for Illinois drivers was 93.5%, according to the release. Drivers and passengers without seatbelts still account for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes.

“The Click It or Ticket campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up,” Sycamore police said in the release. “Thousand of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.”



