G-K student awarded Northern Rehab scholarship

GENOA – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists awarded its annual Genoa-Kingston High School Sports and Health Scholarship to Emma Koehnke.

Koehnke, a 2022 G-K graduate, was chosen for her outstanding achievements in athletics, academics and choice to pursue a career in the health care field. She was a member of track and field, color guard and the Environmental Club in high school, and earned the Girl Scouts Silver Award.

She enrolled in the Kishwaukee Education Consortium CNA class her senior year, which helped her realize she wanted a career in nursing. This fall, Koehnke will attend Kishwaukee College to pursue a nursing degree.

