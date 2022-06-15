Appointments required for driver’s licenses, ID card services at DeKalb Secretary of State Facility

DeKALB - DeKalb County residents looking to acquire a driver’s license, Real ID, or take a road test are required to first make an appointment at the Secretary of State Facility at 1360 Oakwood Ave. in DeKalb.

DeKalb’s facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The office is closed Sunday and Monday.

According to a news release from Secretary of State Jesse White, appointments are required for all who wish to take a behind-the-wheel road tests, obtain a Real ID, a standard driver’s license or ID cards.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.

The secretary of state’s office encourages those able to conduct business online at ilsos.gov, which according to the release can reduce or eliminate the need to visit a driver service facility in person.

Some online options include the ability to renew a license and ID card. The online portal also allows for obtaining a duplicate card if lost or stolen, changing an address, ordering a driving record and purchasing license plate stickers.

New residents to the state or county cannot obtain an Illinois license or ID card online, however, and must visit a facility in person.

Those over 50, veterans, people with disabilities and pregnant people will be served as walk-ins or can make an appointment at all designated appointment facilities, according to the secretary of state’s office.

To find appointment times, visit www.ilsos.gov as new appointments are available each day.

For those without internet access, the Secretary of State is partnering with the Chicago Lighthouse to provide an appointment hotline available to call at 844-817-4649.















