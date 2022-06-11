Lovett’s Towing wants to set up shop in Sycamore

SYCAMORE - An area towing company is hoping to put down roots on East Sycamore Street in Sycamore and soon will go before the city of Sycamore for approval.

Lovett’s Towing & Recovery, which already has a location at 1837 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, is seeking a special use permit to operate a towing service facility with on-site vehicle impoundment at 531 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore, according to city documents released this week.

The permit request will go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St. in downtown.

Shannon Lovett, owner and operator of the towing company, recently purchased property on East State Street, documents show. The location held a towing service company by a different owner until March 2022, when the property was sold.

Lovett has installed a chain link fence with privacy slats on the property, in accordance with Sycamore city code, according to documents.

If approved, Lovett’s Towing would impound only cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks and vehicles similar in size. Larger vehicles and trucks would be stored at an alternate location, according to the proposed plans.

The Sycamore City Council would need to vote on the permit before the towing service can begin operations. The next council meeting is scheduled for June 20.