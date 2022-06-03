Sycamore Police Department promotes new deputy chiefs, welcomes police comfort dog to ranks

SYCAMORE - The Sycamore Police Department swore in new leadership this week – and a new furry face: Jax, a 4-year-old labradoodle, will be the department’s first comfort animal.

Police Sgts. Rodney Swartzendruber and Jeffrey Wig took the oaths of office for their promotions to deputy chiefs, and officers Ryan Hooper and Daniel Wojcik took the oaths of office for their promotions to sergeants. The promotions were made in anticipation of several retirements expected in the department.

Those promoted were joined by their families and many of their colleagues on the force during a ceremony Thursday at the Sycamore City Center.

Sycamore Police Chief James Winters speaking at a promotional ceremony June 2 at City Hall. (David Petesch)

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters congratulated those promoted, and thanked their families and the community for their support.

“I know that you have made a lot of sacrifices and worked hard to get to this position, and you have earned that opportunity,” Winters said.

City Clerk Mary Kalk did the swearings-in.

Swartzendruber and Wig are replacing deputy chiefs Steven Cook and Mike Anderson, who are both retiring after over 30 years of service.

City Manager Michael Hall gave the opening remarks.

Hall said it is a great opportunity to have new leadership in the department and that he is proud of the legacy that Anderson and Cook have left for their replacements.

Swartzendruber has been with the department for 29 years. Combined, the promotees have 79 years of experience patrolling the streets of Sycamore.

Jax will serve as an emotional support animal for officers at the police department, where Winters said things are challenging.

“We’re really being challenged in law enforcement right now,” Winters said. “It’s probably one of the most challenging times we’ve ever seen.”

Jax was donated to the Sycamore Police Department by Hall and his wife, Shelly Hall. Jax formerly worked as a comfort dog at a care facility with Shelly Hall before coming to Sycamore, and they wanted him to be able to continue to serve the community.

Winters said Mary Banasiak, records manager with the department, jumped at the chance to be Jax’s handler.

Winters said the department is taking applications and are in the process of hiring two new officers.












