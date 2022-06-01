Stage Coach’s ‘Something Rotten!’ to open June 9

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players will bring the Tony-winning musical, “Something Rotten!,” all the way from 1595 London to DeKalb.

The musical comedy follows Nick and Nigel Bottom as they struggle to find success during the Elizabethan Renaissance when their contemporary, William Shakespeare, ruled the stage. The production opens June 9 and runs for two weekends at Stage Coach Theater in DeKalb.

“Something Rotten!” was created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jan Kuntz with musical direction from John Feken, the same team that directed “Elf” last December.

“Something Rotten!” features entertaining songs and dance numbers while bringing over-the-top characters to life. Songs in the production include “Welcome to the Renaissance,” “God, I Hate Shakespeare,” ”Hard to Be the Bard” and “To Thine Own Self.” The original cast recording can be found on Spotify or individual songs are on YouTube.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 9 to 11 and June 16 to 18 and 2 p.m. June 12 and June 19. Tickets cost $20 for adults or $18 for older adults and children age 13 and younger.

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagecoachplayers.com or call the box office at 815-758-1940.