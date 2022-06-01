KVAL meeting to feature oil painting demonstration

SYCAMORE – Artist Bobbie Puttrich will demonstrate her oil painting at the June 2 meeting of the Kishwaukee Valley Art League.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Gallery On State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore. The public is invited to attend.

Puttrich studied at the American Academy of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago. Her work can be seen at her Evergreen and Fairview Studio, the Palette & Chisel Academy of Fine Art, and at various plein air painting events around the country.

“As a career artist, painting is woven into my entire life,” Puttrich said in a news release. “It is as necessary as breath and sunlight in the morning.”

Puttrich says that every painting is an intriguing puzzle, where capturing light, value and color are both the challenge and the reward. Her landscapes and portraits are infused with memories, recording the color, elements and emotion of places, people and moments.

At her demonstration, she plans to do a floral still life, either geraniums or violets if they can be found.

A new art exhibit was installed at Gallery on State this month and will remain until July. The works are available for purchase, benefiting the local artists of the Kishwaukee Valley area.

New art classes are being planned by the art league, including several for children, and these classes will be offered soon.

Gallery On State is available for private events, such as business meetings, music recitals, baby showers, wedding showers, etc. Stop by for information.