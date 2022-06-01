Elder Care Services to host awareness walk

DeKALB - Elder Care Services invites the community to attend a Disabilities Abuse Awareness Walk on June 15 in DeKalb.

According to a news release, the Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities Abuse Awareness Walk will go from 3 to 6 p.m. at Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The walk is free and open to the public.

A short presentation will be given and an official walk will begin at the top of each hour. Free swag bags and ice cream will be provided while available. Walkers are welcome to attend the official walk or walk individually at any time between 3 and 6 p.m. The awareness walk will be a way to participate in the national conversation regarding elder abuse.

Elder Care Services is DeKalb County’s only adult protective services provider. For information on Elder Care Services, types of abuse and how to report suspected abuse, visit its website at ecsdekalb.org or call our office at 815-758-6550.

To register, call 815-758-6550, email team@ecsdekalb.org or scan the QR Code.