May 28 Trunk Shop features new and used items, baked goods, plants

SYCAMORE – Twenty vendors will sell their wares at the Trunk Shop and Bake Sale scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Sycamore United Methodist Church. A perennial plant sale will be held off-site.

People will sell newly handcrafted and gently used items from the trunks of their cars in the church’s north parking lot, located at 160 Johnson Ave. in Sycamore. Items offered for sale include books, puzzles, antiques, crocheted toys and blankets, Precious Moments and other collectibles, Longaberger, Pyrex, sweatshirts and T-shirts, exercise equipment, gardening equipment, egg art, jewelry, home décor items and numerous household items.

The United Women in Faith Craft Group will showcase many of its handcrafted baby, home décor and giftable items. The group also will hold a bake sale with homemade baked goods and snack items.

A perennial plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 205 Thomas Drive, Sycamore. At least five varieties of perennials will be available.

Proceeds from the sales will be used for UWF mission projects within and beyond the community.

For more information, contact the church at 815-895-9113 or office@sycamoreumc.org.