Confections shop Sweet-DeLights opens in Genoa

GENOA – The newest business in Genoa is sweet – and chocolatey.

Sweet-DeLights, 113 W. Main St., Unit A, in Genoa, opened May 14. The candy shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Sweet-DeLights’ owner Melissa Freund first started candy making in 1988, when she was raising money for her high school cheerleading uniform.

“We were able to raise a lot of money, and then I continued because it was helping my family financially,” Freund said. “When I wanted to go on a mission trip with my church, I dug everything back out and restarted making candy. I’ve never really stopped since.”

Sweet-DeLights, located at 113 W. Main St., Unit A, in Genoa, opened Saturday, May 14, 2022. Truffles can be purchased in white, milk and dark chocolates, and flavors include vanilla, chocolate, maple, pecan, key lime and banana. (Katrina Milton)

At Sweet-DeLights, Freund sells a variety of chocolate treats including truffles, homemade fudge, bulk chocolate candy mixes, such as malt balls and toffee crunch, and chocolate-covered Oreos, pretzels, peanuts, pecans and cashews. Truffles can be purchased in white, milk and dark chocolates, and flavors include vanilla, chocolate, maple, pecan, key lime and banana. There is also a sugar-free section with six options, with more soon to be added.

Merchandise, including mugs, and do-it-yourself project kits, can also be purchased in the shop.

“You can come in and buy the items or buy a kit to try making them at home,” Freund said.

Freund describes Sweet-DeLights as a confectionery, but she also sells made-to-order cupcakes, cakes and decorated sugar cookies. Freund’s cookie printer allows her to print edible designs onto cookies. The edible cookie designs can be personalized with any photo or logo.

Freund also bakes the muffins, banana bread, cake pops, jumbo cookies and scones for OpenDoor Coffee in Genoa.

Freund said she hopes that when customers stop by her shop, they feel comfortable and loved.

“It doesn’t even have to be related to candy or sweets, I want my shop to be a safe space,” Freund said. “They can stop by, have a conversation or just say hi.”

Freund moved to Genoa in 2010 and has been selling baked goods from the certified kitchen in her basement.

“The shop allows me the opportunity to offer more to the community,” Freund said. “I hope to expand the line as much as possible to meet the community’s taste buds.”

Her long-term goal is for the business to do so well, her husband Andrew comes to work full time in the shop.

“My goal is not to be the biggest or the best, but to be good for the community,” Freund said. “I love having people stop by and grab a sweet treat or two – or 20. I just opened, but the community’s support has been amazing. I’m really looking forward to the future.”

For more information about Sweet-DeLights, call 779-382-0087 or visit the business’ Facebook page.