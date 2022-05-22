Give DeKalb County sets $1.5M record high for donations to area organizations

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County’s annual 24-hour day of giving set a new fundraising record this year: More than $1.5 million raised for 140 area organizations.

Give DeKalb County has raised $1,579,859, according to a Friday announcement posted by the fundraiser’s organizers on social media. That’s an all-time high for the fundraiser event which brought in 2,780 donors earlier this month for 140 nonprofit organizations.

The Give DeKalb County fundraiser, hosted by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, supports organizations that funnel resources directly back into the community. Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the foundation.

According to Give DeKalb County’s website, the top-funded organization this year was Hope Haven of DeKalb County Inc., DeKalb’s shelter for unhoused individuals, which received $86,200 from 265 donors.

Safe Passage Inc., DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, received $78,475 from 328 donors, Kishwaukee Family YMCA received $63,898 from 88 donors, and Oaken Acres Wildlife Center received $62,975 from 242 donors.







