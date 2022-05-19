Opportunity House staffer receives grant from Mental Health Board

SYCAMORE – Opportunity House Assistant Finance Director Trisha Dietrich recently was awarded the Richard J. Schluter Fund for Professional Development in Financial Literacy through the DeKalb County Mental Health Board.

The goal of the fund is to give financial assistance to partner agencies’ nonprofit staff in increasing their financial literacy.

The grant seeks to honor Richard J. Schluter, whose work during his career as both a financial consultant and a CPA impacted many. Even after retirement, Schluter served as a DeKalb County Mental Health Board member and Finance Committee chairman.

Dietrich applied for this award to get more familiar with the accounting side of Opportunity House’s MIP Fund Accounting Software that was recently upgraded.

Opportunity House is a nonprofit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities lead happy, healthy and productive lives with recreation activities, developmental training, sheltered employment, participation in Special Olympics, supported community employment, 24-hour residential care and supported community living.