NIU STEM Café explores biomedical technology that enables better health

With technology such as wearable devices and robotic surgeries, biomedical engineering is advancing quickly and has the potential to improve human health.

The public is invited to join Mohammad Moghimi, Northern Illinois University assistant professor of electrical engineering, to learn about current research and novel technologies in biomedical engineering. The talk is free and open to the public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Registration is encouraged at go.niu.edu/STEMCafe .

Moghimi will discuss new technologies his lab is developing, including wearable sensors that monitor the progression of cardiovascular disease. He’ll also talk about the groundbreaking pediatric hearing aids he designed that attach like a Band-Aid behind an infant’s ear to conduct sound to the cochlea.

These pediatric hearing aids, funded through a National Institutes of Health grant, have the potential to drastically improve language acquisition and other developmental issues for infants with hearing loss.

NIU STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in our everyday lives. STEM Cafés are supported by Bayer Fund and Thermo Fisher Scientific.