SYCAMORE – The Federated Church, 612 W. State St. in Sycamore, will hold its semi-annual thrift sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

The sale will include bedding, toys, household goods and clothes. Proceeds will go toward the church’s school supply pantry to benefit schoolchildren in DeKalb County.

Parking will be available at the rear of the church off of Greeley Street and the entrance is from the parking lot.

For more information, call the church office at 815-895-2706.