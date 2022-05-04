May 03, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News

Sycamore High School hosts annual plant sale

By Shaw Local News Network
Impatiens and geraniums grow in a greenhouse Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Tom's Farm Market, a family-owned business in Huntley. The market, which just opened for the season, also features a gift shop, full-service bakery, coffee bar and lunch cafe.

(Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School’s annual plant sale is underway.

Annuals, perennials, vegetables, geraniums and herbs are available for purchase. The sale is open to the public.

The sale is being held at the high school, 427 Spartan Trail in Sycamore. Hours are 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 2-6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

Proceeds will benefit Sycamore FFA and Sycamore High School horticulture classes.

For more information, including plant prices, visit https://shs.syc427.org/news/~board/newsblog/post/annual-plant-sale.