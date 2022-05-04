Sycamore High School hosts annual plant sale

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School’s annual plant sale is underway.

Annuals, perennials, vegetables, geraniums and herbs are available for purchase. The sale is open to the public.

The sale is being held at the high school, 427 Spartan Trail in Sycamore. Hours are 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 2-6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

Proceeds will benefit Sycamore FFA and Sycamore High School horticulture classes.

For more information, including plant prices, visit https://shs.syc427.org/news/~board/newsblog/post/annual-plant-sale.