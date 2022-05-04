Free historic architecture tour around DeKalb Public Library to take place May 7

DeKALB – Historian Steve Bigolin describes a roughly 10-block neighborhood around the DeKalb Public Library as “an area very rich in history and architecture,” but the last time he gave a walking tour of the area was spring 1973.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Bigolin will lead a free architectural walking tour of North 1st Street to North 4th Street and Locust Street to Fisk Avenue in DeKalb. The leisurely walking tour will be on sidewalks. The tour will last approximately two hours, depending on the number of people in attendance and questions asked.

Bigolin said that a few highlights of the tour is the DeKalb Public Library, St. Mary’s Hospital building and the story of why it’s sat empty for the last 30 years, and a house built by Eli Gilbert in 1864 on N. First St. that has been in the same family for 158 years and six generations, longer than any other family in DeKalb. The tour will also stop by the locations of four private homes that have been torn down, with the most significant being Jacob Haish’s mansion.

“Hopefully those in attendance will get a great appreciation for the history and the architecture of the area,” Bigolin said. “Although the area is very rich in history and architecture, it hasn’t gotten that much attention through the years.”

Bigolin is also planning to host a walking tour in the Huntley Park neighborhood of DeKalb along S. Second and S. Third streets on June 4.

There is no cost to attend the walking tour. Registration is required. The program is dependent on the weather. Participants will meet in the lobby of the DeKalb Public Library, located at 309 Oak St. in DeKalb. For more information or help with registration, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.