New Sycamore Parks Foundation to host launch party Saturday

SYCAMORE - The new Sycamore Parks Foundation will have an Imagine the Park Possibilities social and launch party on Saturday, with a chance for community members to learn more about upcoming projects and volunteer opportunities.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore. According to a news release, board members will be at the party to answer to talk about upcoming projects and volunteer opportunities.

Initial projects the the foundation is planning include: outdoor pickle ball costs, a band shelter, educational opportunities, a citizens memorial display, and expanded trail connections.

For the pickle ball courts, the park district and Sycamore School District 427 have partnered to transition the old tennis courts at West Elementary School into outdoor pickle ball courts. The transition will ensure year-round use, and include lot resurfacing, painting and net and post installation.

The GoodTymes shelter will expand to include a band shelter for performances, lectures, ceremonies and events.

The Sycamore Park Board of Commissioners has renamed the Sports Complex, Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, which will include a new memorial to celebrate all who’ve helped enhance the park and contributed to youth athletics over the years.

Trail connections will be focused on Parkside Preserve to the new Riverside Sports Complex, Great Western Trail Extension: Phase II, off-road paths from northern Sycamore to downtown.

The new Sycamore Parks Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that will promote health and wellness, conservation and social equity, the release states. The foundation’s mission is to make connections between resources and the essential needs of a park system.

To learn more about the Sycamore Parks Foundation, visit sycparksfoundation.org.











