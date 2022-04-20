Northwestern Medicine to host local sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30

DeKALB - DeKalb County residents will soon have the opportunity to safely dispose of old or unwanted prescription or over-the-counter drugs from their homes.

Northwestern Medicine will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by hosting collection sites at various spots around the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Community members can safely dispose of their unused medications at the drive-up locations at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building, 2731 Sycamore Road in DeKalb and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 North Main Street, in Sandwich on April 30.

“It is really important to dispose of old prescription medication for several different reasons,” said Marlo Larson, director of the pharmacy at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Valley West Hospital.

Proper disposal of drugs is important for both health and safety of others, and local water systems.

“We don’t want to just throw them in the trash because they can be retrieved purposely or on accident,” she said. “Then also flushing them down the toilet is not what we want to do because they can get into our water stream.”

For those unable to make it to a participating drop-off location next Saturday, local drop boxes are also an option.

“There are several around the area, most are at local pharmacies and they have drop boxes right inside the pharmacy there where can go in and put your used prescription drugs,” Larson said.

For those unsure where to locate a year-round prescription drug collection site, find a nearby location using your zip code at www.apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e3s1.

“I think the important thing is if you can’t take it during this event, really working with a local pharmacy because we do what to keep it out of our trash, and keep it out of our waterways,” Larson said.











