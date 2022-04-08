NIU Steelband to hold annual spring concert

DeKALB - The Northern Illinois University Steelband will hold its annual spring concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

According to a news release, the concert will feature the NIU Steelband, All-University Steelband, and Community School of Arts (CSA) Steelband as well as feature guest vocalists, musicians, the DeKalb High School Steelband, the DeKalb High School Treble Symphonic Choir, Banda NIU, Dance Dimensions Company and more.

The NIU Steelband will perform “Dreams,” written by Teague and dedicated to the legacy of the late Clifford Alexis, who co-founded the Steelband in 1985 with Al O’Connor.

The Steelband will be joined by DeKalb High School Steelband to perform Asada’s arrangement of Bruno Mars’ “Leave the Door Open”, and by the DeKalb High School Treble Symphonic Choir on “Cradle Hymn,” adapted by Bedeau and dedicated to the memory of Les Trilla, a longtime supporter and benefactor of the steelband.

The NIU Steelband will also perform a Roberto De Leon arrangement of Duke Ellington and Juan Tizol’s “Caravan”, and the DHS Steelband will also perform Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and Matthew Schneider’s arrangement of Arturo Sandoval’s “Mambo Caliente.” The concert will feature the world premiere performance of “Landscapes,” written by Dr. James Gourlay.

Tickets are available online at niumusic.universitytickets.com and are $5 for adults, $3 for non-NIU students and NIU students get in free with a pre-reserved ticket.