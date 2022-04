SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s School will hold a second grade open house from 10 to 11 a.m. April 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 222 Waterman St., Sycamore.

According to a news release, students will be able to learn about the second grade and will be able to participate in activities with second grade teacher Mrs. Iwans. Tours of the school also will be available.

For information, contact St. Mary’s principal Mrs. Strang at 815-895-5215 or pstrang@stmarysycamore.org.