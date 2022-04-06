Stage Coach Players to hold auditions for upcoming plays this weekend

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will hold auditions to fill roles in the theater troupe’s upcoming Agatha Christie play, “A Murder is Announced,” and musical-comedy, “The Drowsy Chaperone” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Stage Coach Players theatre auditorium, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

According to a news release, all those cast in 2022 shows for the Stage Coach Players must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the time rehearsals for each show begins.

The director of “A Murder is Announced” is looking for a man to fill the role of Patrick Simmons, age 20 to 40 who can play a man in his mid to late 20s. The actor also will need to do a formal English accent and will have a dialect coach during rehearsals. The actor will be required to do an onstage kiss during auditions. The character of Simmons is pompous and sarcastic.

The director of “The Drowsy Chaperone” also is looking for a man age 20 to 40 to play the role of Robert Martin. Those who wish to audition should prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song not from the show and bring sheet music in the correct key. They also will be asked to learn a short dance routine. Vocal range is tenor (C3 – Ab4) and the actor should be able to tap and roller skate. The character of Martin is debonair, dashing and a matinee idol who is cheesy, cheerful and optimistic.

For information about these plays or any show in the 2022 season, visit the Stage Coach Players website at www.stagecoachplayers.com.