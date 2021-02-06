Kishwaukee College’s Visit Day to be held virtually Feb. 15

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host Visit Day on Feb. 15 for prospective students and their families.

The virtual program will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11:30 am.

Visit Day will be a Zoom conference event with breakout sessions, allowing participants to select different sessions when they register. The flexible schedule will allow for a customized day with multiple sessions.

Session topics include: College 101, career technologies programs, TRIO Student Support Services, WIOA Youth Program, disability services and student involvement, including athletics, financial aid and foundation scholarships.

Register for Visit Day at www.kish.edu/discoverkish. For information on Kish’s Visit Day, contact student outreach at studentoutreach@kish.edu or 815-825-9460.