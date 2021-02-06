July 11, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kishwaukee College’s Visit Day to be held virtually Feb. 15

By Katrina J.E. Milton
Kishwaukee College

Kishwaukee College (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

MALTAKishwaukee College will host Visit Day on Feb. 15 for prospective students and their families.

The virtual program will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11:30 am.

Visit Day will be a Zoom conference event with breakout sessions, allowing participants to select different sessions when they register. The flexible schedule will allow for a customized day with multiple sessions.

Session topics include: College 101, career technologies programs, TRIO Student Support Services, WIOA Youth Program, disability services and student involvement, including athletics, financial aid and foundation scholarships.

Register for Visit Day at www.kish.edu/discoverkish. For information on Kish’s Visit Day, contact student outreach at studentoutreach@kish.edu or 815-825-9460.

Have a Question about this article?