Illinois Secretary of State awards grants to Kirkland, Shabbona

File photo: The Kirkland Public Library is among the libraries that received grants from the Illinois Secretary of State's office. (Provided photo)

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White awarded grants to 187 Illinois libraries, including ones in Shabbona and Kirkland, according to a state news release.

Libraries submitted applications specifying the types of books that were needed.

“It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books available for knowledge and enjoyment,” White said in the release. “These grants are a great way for libraries to encourage reading and get more people to utilize their local library.”

A total of $752,835 was issued, according to the release.

Indian Creek School District 425 received a $4,900 grant from the program. It was the most given out by the grant, and 94 other libraries received that amount.

Shabbona’s Flewellin Memorial Library also received $1,000. The Kirkland Public Library also received $4,900.