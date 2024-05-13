Here’s latest on Peace Road widening reconstruction in DeKalb

Traffic heads north and south on Peace Road just north of I-88 in this Shaw Local file photo Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb has proposed amending its contract with the engineering firm working to widen Peace Road near Fairview Drive and the interstate to account for about $247,398 worth of additional costs, documents show.

The yearslong plan to reconstruct a high traffic portion of roadway near Interstate 88 is nearly complete, according to documents released ahead of Monday’s DeKalb City Council meeting.

Additional costs were identified, however, but will be paid for in large part through state funds, according to the city.

“The City sought to advance the widening of the Peace Road corridor in order to improve operations and safety for the residents and industry on the heavily utilized route,” staff wrote in documents. “The first segment of that to reach contract is the segment between the tollway interchange and Macom Drive, which includes the significant upgrade of the intersection of Peace Road and Fairview Drive.”

A vote is expected Monday to approve a plan to cover the remaining costs totaling about $247,398. The city’s contract is with engineering firm Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick Inc.

According to city documents, the city is expected to pay $66,397 out of pocket and cover the rest through $76,000 from the state of Illinois, $55,000 worth of in-kind services from DeKalb County and $50,000 which will be reimbursed from the developer of Park 88.

DeKalb first undertook the project in 2019 which is meant to widen Peace Road from the I-88 interchange north to Macom Drive.

Major pavement reconstruction began in the spring 2023.

A majority of the project has been funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, documents show.

“The project is nearly completed by a construction punch list remains for completion this Spring,” staff wrote in documents.

The final spending plan is needed due to “utility delays and project redesigns,” according to the city.

NIU roundabout work update

Aerial drone images of Northern Illinois University, NIU, in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Also on the Monday agenda is a proposal to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Northern Illinois University for ongoing work to build a roundabout at Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road to make the area more friendly for pedestrians.

There is no cost associated with the proposed government contract up for a vote. The agreement, if approved, will allow the city to temporarily encroach on NIU’s campus property to reconstruct the pedestrian paths to align with the expected roundabout, according to city documents.

A roundabout concept was first approved by the City Council in June 2023, part of a plan officials said was meant to improve pedestrian and traffic safety in the area. The work will close off Normal Road north of West Locust Street to Lucinda Avenue to through traffic.

The NIU work is expected to happen in spring 2023.