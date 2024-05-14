Sycamore boys track wins Oregon Last Chance Meet: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Oregon Last Chance Meet: Sycamore won the four-team meet with 147 points, with Kewanee Wethersfield a distant second with 53. Sycamore event winners included Aidan Wyzard in the 100-meter dash (11.15 seconds) and the 200 (22.39), Phoenix Calabrese in the 800 (2:09.32), Josh Miller in the 1,600 (5:05.68), Logan Jones in the 3,200 (10:28.09), the 4x100 relay of Burke Gautcher, Dylan Hodges, Eli Crome and Wyzard (44.18), the 4x400 relay of Corey Goff, Naif Al Harby, Devin Karda and Matthew Rangel (3:31.02), Dylan Weides in the discus (43.85 meters), Nate Clark in the long jump (5.38) and Crewe Bartelt in the triple jump (11.66).

Softball

Naperville Central 8, DeKalb 4 At Naperville, the Barbs (4-20) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Redhawks answered with five in the bottom half and went on to the DVC Tournament win.

Ayla Gould and Izzy Aranda homered for DeKalb, Gould going 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Aranda also driving in two. Hazel Montavon was 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs scored.