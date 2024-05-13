Sycamore Moose Lodge gets city funds to update building

Sycamore City officials –including City Manager Michael Hall, City Attorney Kevin Buick, Mayor Steve Braser and City Clerk Mary Kalk – look over the agenda at the beginning a City Council meeting on May 6, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Those who frequent downtown Sycamore will soon see Sycamore Moose Lodge No. 1506 get a facelift, as the City Council approved funds recently for the organization to benefit from Sycamore’s downtown improvement program.

The project will renovate the the exterior of the Sycamore Moose Lodge at 313 and 317 W. State St. Improvements are estimated to cost $21,000, according to city documents.

After receiving unanimous Sycamore City Council approval May 6, the city will contribute the maximum allowed matching-grant funding of $10,000, or $5,000 per address, to the renovation, according to city documents.

City Manager Michael Hall said the project was first approved by city officials in September 2023, but the Moose Lodge was not able to garner the matching funds required for the city to issue the grant funding until now.

“They were not able to get the matching funds, now they have the funds, and because it’s another budget year we’re just looking for re-approval of the $10,000 matching fund, for their $10,000 to do the facade upgrades that they said they were going to do,” Hall said.

The renovation will replace the current buildings’ siding with Pinewood colored vertical steel siding, and the existing brick facade will be repainted in the same color, according to city documents. All trim will be repainted a dark gray color, the east facing door will be replaced and painted in the same color as the siding and new double-hung, aluminum-framed windows that sit flush with the buildings’ facade will replace with the current window frames.

Cortland-based JHS Remodeling LLC has been contracted by Sycamore Moose Lodge to complete the project, according the city documents.