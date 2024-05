Sycamore Middle School Students of the Month for March. The sixth grade students are Nolan Cox, Aida Doty, Brecken Peterson, and Taylor Wiepert. The seventh grade students are Anna Anderson, Calvin Ebert, Cooper Lynd, and Kelly Snyder. The eighth grade students are Isabelle Beard, Ivan Cristancho, Layna Peterson, and Avery Wassner. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School )