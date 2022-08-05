Aroma’s Hookah Bar in DeKalb to close

DeKALB – Aroma’s Hookah Bar in DeKalb, which also offered a casual spot for smokers to legally partake in marijuana products, will close its doors in October, business owners announced on social media this week.

The spot at 811 W. Lincoln Highway is holding a going-out-of-business inventory sale until its doors close Oct, 1, according to a Facebook post published on the business’ social media account Monday. The post announced “sad news.”

“We gave it our all and tried really really hard to keep this going but [due] to many outside factors we can no longer sustain this,” the post reads. “If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane or are a first timer come on down and share a last memory here with us. We appreciate each one of you that has visited us over the years.”

After DeKalb city code changed in 2020, the lounge had also offered a place for patrons to smoke marijuana inside if they brought their own. The code allowed for smoking in designated areas that already had a tobacco license, as long as they complied with existing laws related to age and quantity.

The post says the owners are looking for ways to continue the legacy.

“Also if anyone is interested we are looking to sell the business in hopes the legacy continues,” the post reads.