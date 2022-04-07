Upstaging Inc. named Sycamore’s 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year

SYCAMORE – John Huddleston and Upstaging, Inc.’s almost 500 employees are usually behind the scenes, but on Thursday, the business was front and center.

Upstaging, Inc. was named the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year during the 105th annual meeting of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. The meeting, which recognized and awarded outstanding businesses, was held during a luncheon Thursday at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall in Sycamore.

Upstaging, Inc., which is celebrating its 50th year in business this year, provides event production, creative structured solutions, signage and graphics, custom displays, corporate events and concert tours for artists including Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and Paul McCartney.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 John Huddleston, director of Upstaging, Inc., accepts the Outstanding Business of the Year Award from Robert Heck, Sycamore Chamber of Commerce board president, during the chambers annual meeting Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Mary Memorial Hall in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

During the height of the pandemic in recent years, Upstaging pivoted its business operations to help in emergency relief efforts. Upstaging began to make personal protective equipment, including face shields, plastic room dividers, counter shields and desk shields.

“It is quite an honor to have our team recognized,” said Huddleston, Upstaging’s director. “We had to pivot and think a whole new way. Our staff stepped up and learned a new trade in the midst of the pandemic.”

Huddleston said that Upstaging has 130 employees at its Sycamore location every day and about 400 more out in the field as technicians and drivers. Upstaging does stage lighting, special effects and scenery for large productions, concerts and events, including 2022′s Wrestlemania. The company also transports all required equipment and gear for the shows.

“I’d also like to thank the community for their outpouring of support on social media,” Huddleston said. “It was really very positive. It helped open doors to us selling our products nationwide.”

RoseMarie Treml, executive director of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, described the meeting as a way to recognize outstanding businesses in the community. The event also celebrated the Chamber’s successes. In 2021, 110 businesses joined the Sycamore Chamber and 91% of its members renewed memberships.

“I want to let others know how proud I am of this community,” Treml said. “We came together and helped each other get through two very difficult years in the midst of the pandemic.”

Three other businesses were recognized and received business awards during the meeting.

Communities by Grainger received the Community Diamond Award, which recognizes a chamber member that has made significant improvement or development to their business or enhancement to the community. Communities by Grainger has built more than 400 homes in DeKalb County. Three recent communities in Sycamore designed and developed by Communities by Grainger include Somerset Farms, Hickory Terrace and Old Mill Park, which are all for seniors age 55 and older.

Brian Grainger said he was honored to accept the award on behalf of his business.

“It is due to years of hard work by everyone involved, hundreds and hundreds of people that brought the communities to fruition,” Grainger said. “So in a sense, it is an award for everyone.”

Swedberg Electric received the Chamber Champion Award, which recognizes a chamber member that has demonstrated outstanding partnership with the chamber and contributes to the community. Swedberg Electric has played a role in the success of the Sycamore chamber’s two largest and longest-running community events: the Sycamore Pumpkin 10K Run, and the holiday tree lighting in preparation for Santa’s arrival on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn.

Jim Swedberg expressed gratitude while accepting the award.

“We love being part of this community,” Swedberg said. “We really appreciate the award and recognition.”

OLT Marketing, Inc. received the Spirit of Small Business Award, which recognizes a chamber member small business that shows community spirit and pride in Sycamore.

Jim Doherty, owner of OLT Marketing, said he was humbled and excited for his business to receive the award. OLT Marketing provides apparel and promotional items to companies and nonprofit organizations. He said had had his sights set on the award since he attend his first chamber annual meeting eight years ago.

“The letters ‘OLT’ refer to something my dad said about giving people ‘One less thing to worry about’,” Doherty said. “We’re happy to be a small part of so many people’s lives, their businesses, organizations and events. It means a lot to receive the award and be recognized for all that we do.”