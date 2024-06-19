1 dead, 2 injured in I-88 rollover crash near DeKalb County

Traffic on I-88 looking east from Peace Road in DeKalb drives into the haze from the Canadian wildfires in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Cortland Township. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – A St. Charles woman died and two others were injured this week after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 88 near DeKalb County, authorities said.

Rekha Patel, 52, of St. Charles – a passenger of a white 2024 Toyota Venza – died from her injuries, according to an Illinois State Police public information officer Wednesday.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:19 p.m. along I-88 eastbound near Peace Road.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the scene where they found the driver and two passengers of the Toyota before paramedics took them to an area hospital with injuries. Authorities said Patel was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said preliminary information about the crash indicates that the vehicle went off the roadway into the grass and rolled over.

This story was updated at 4 p.m. June 19, 2024, with information provided by Illinois State Police identifying the deceased. More updates could occur.