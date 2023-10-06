Retiring business director lauded by local leaders for transforming DeKalb County economy

Paul Borek is entering this month after fifteen years as executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, but before he left there was a party in his honor. On Sept. 28, 2023 the economic development corporation hosted more than 100 local and state officials, business owners and area professionals at Farandas banquet hall in DeKalb to thank Borek for the economic growth they say he spurred. (Camden Lazenby)