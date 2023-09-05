Cause still unknown for fire at former Fanatico restaurant in DeKalb

DeKALB – What started a fire inside the former Fanatico Italian restaurant remains unknown, as investigators continue to piece together what happened Friday, authorities said.
Flames on the first and second floors of the building at 1215 Blackhawk Road resulted in an estimated $100,000 worth of damage, according to a news release Saturday from the DeKalb Fire Department.
Fanatico closed in 2021.
DeKalb crews responded to a report of a structure fire at the former restaurant at 5:58 p.m. Friday, according to the release. A citywide emergency alert also was issued at that time asking the public to avoid the 1200 block of Blackhawk Road as the DeKalb Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the city’s north side.
Emergency crews and firefighters could be seen dousing the building with water about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from the building.
The flames were brought under control within 20 minutes, although crews remained at the scene of the fire for two hours, according to the release. First responders didn’t find anyone inside the building at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Two fire engines, two medics and multiple other fire vehicles responded to the structure fire, according to the release. Crews from Cortland, Malta, Genoa-Kingston, Maple Park, Shabbona and Sycamore assisted, along with ComEd, Nicor, DeKalb police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the DeKalb fire and police departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.