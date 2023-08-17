Two hospitalized after car crash south of DeKalb

Two people were hospitalized after their vehicles collided with each other Wednesday in rural Afton Township south of DeKalb, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and first responders from the DeKalb Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road for a two-vehicle crash.
A 24-year-old from Naperville was driving a black 2013 BMW 535 eastbound on Perry Road, while a 27-year-old from Waterman drove a Blue Kia Seltos southbound on Route 23.
The vehicles collided at the intersection, police said. No details were provided on what caused the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cars were both towed from the crash site.