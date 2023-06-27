Celebrate July 4 in DeKalb County at these upcoming events

Editor’s Note: Is your July 4 event not on this list? Send an email to news@daily-chronicle.com before July 1 to be added.

July 4 for many might hold memories of a family gathering with hot dogs on the grill, cold drink in hand, a lazy pool day or followed up by fireworks lighting up the night sky from a lawn chair.

Independence Day is almost upon us in DeKalb County, a chance to gather with loved ones or celebrate the American holiday.

We’ve gathered a roundup of events slated for the holiday weekend across DeKalb County. Check them out:

DeKalb Fourth of July celebration and fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

The DeKalb Park District will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration July 4. The event is free and open to the public.

The day’s festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with an annual Independence Day Run and Walk. Attendees can run or walk a 5K or 10K. Participants are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue. Attendees will receive a race bag, bib, T-shirt and participation medal. The Early Bird 5K registration fee is $30 or $40 for the 10K. Day-of-race registration is $45. The Early Bird fee is available through June 28. Check-in and registration are from 7 to 7:30 a.m.

A family-friendly magic show will be held from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Games, relay races, food vendors and strolling entertainers are available from 2 to 6 p.m.

Live music will include Final Say from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Glowsticks can be bought for $5 or two for $8.

Fireworks begin 30 minutes after sunset. Dogs are not allowed in the park after noon.

Food vendor spaces are available. To reserve a space, email ctluczek@dekalbparkdistrict.com. The park district also is accepting sponsorships. To sponsor the event, email marketing@dekalbparkdistrict.com.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.

Haven Volz, 1, of DeKalb waves an American flag near her aunt Rachel Schad (left) of DeKalb as they wait for the fireworks show to start at Hopkins Park in DeKalb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Kirkland Lions 75th annual Fourth of July celebration

When: July 1 to 4

Where: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park St., Kirkland

The 75th annual Kirkland Lion Fourth of July celebration is scheduled to begin July 1 and will continue until sundown on July 4 with a fireworks display and a 50/50 raffle drawing.

The festival kicks. off at 2 p.m. July 1 with daily vendors, bingo, a carnival, a beer tent, food stands featuring pork chops, burgers, brats and more. Live music will begin at 4 p.m. with Nashville Electric Company, 7:30 p.m. with Wayland and a Hinder show from 10 to 11 p.m.

July 2 festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and feature a 1 p.m. Bags Tournament, and music at 5 p.m. by Snap Shot followed by an 8:30 to 11 p.m. live music show by Sunset Strip.

A Car Show and Tractor Show will begin July 3 at 10 a.m., followed by ongoing festivities, One Night Only performance on the large stage at 5 p.m. and a Back Country Roads performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On July 4, an Independence Day parade will commence at 11 a.m. Live music performances will be featured throughout the day, including Dale Rhode & The Crossroads at 11:30 a.m. and Blind Eye Willis and The Blue Notes at 6 p.m. A Bags tournament will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.

Fireworks will blast off at nightfall on July 4.

For information, visit: www.kirklandfourthofjuly.com.

Storm, a 2 year old Irish Setter with all Mid-Day Play pet services, was all smiles in the Freedom Days Parade on Saturday July 2, 2022 in Sandwich.

Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks

When: July 1

Where: Downtown Sandwich

Sandwich Freedom Days will kick off with a parade from downtown Sandwich at 10 a.m. that leads to the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The parade route will start on Lisbon Street to Ash Street, turn right onto South to Center streets, turn left onto East Street and head to Main Street, then left on North Street and end on Lisbon Street west to the fairgrounds, according to the event website.

Fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. for family-friendly events including food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and music, games and fireworks.

Admission is $5 – cash only – per vehicle. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Fireworks are expected to commence at dark. In the event of rain, the fireworks display will be rescheduled for July 2.

For information. visit www.sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.

Shabbona Fourth of July events

When: July 4

Where: Various locations around Shabbona

A pancake breakfast will start the day from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Shabbona Fire Department, 103 E. Navaho Ave. in Shabbona.

A Craft/Vendor Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Purdy Park, 205 E. Navaho Ave. in Shabbona, featuring locally made goods.

Kid-friendly activities and games also will be featured at the park starting at 9 a.m. Purdy Park events also include a Cornhole Tournament from 2 to 5 p.m., and bingo from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Shabbona-Lee-Rollo Museum, 119 W. Comanche Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. All are invited to check out the museum’s displays and buy memorabilia items for sale. Members of the museum’s Board of Directors also will be available to answer questions or help find information on family history for those interested, according to the event website.

A pork chop dinner will be offered from 4:30 p.m. until meals run out at the Shabbona Lions Depot at Navaho and Illini streets.

Fireworks will start at dusk, about 9:15 p.m., at Shabbona Lake State Park off U.S. Route 30.

For information, visit www.shabbona-il.com/4thofjuly.

An Independence Day parade will take place at noon. To view the parade map, visit ww.static1.squarespace.com.