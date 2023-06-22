Smoke in downtown Sycamore bank building prompts brief fire response

SYCAMORE – A jammed elevator motor which filled the elevator with smoke caused a brief fire response to a downtown Sycamore bank Wednesday evening, said Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore.
The emergency response was at the Old National Bank building, 230 W. State St., Gilmore said.
No injuries or significant damage were reported.
“Elevator motor jammed and smoked up the elevator shaft. Crews are venting the structure. No other damage.”— Bart Gilmore, Sycamore fire chief
Sycamore and DeKalb fire departments responded to a call requesting emergency services just before 6 p.m. at the bank building in Sycamore, Gilmore said. By 6:30 p.m. authorities determined there was no longer an immediate threat to the public.
“Elevator motor jammed and smoked up the elevator shaft,” Gilmore told the Daily Chronicle. “Crews are venting the structure. No other damage.”
Downtown Sycamore resident Patti Carnahan said she was at PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St. – down the block on the same side of the street as the bank building – around the time first responders were called to the bank.
Having lived near a major structure fire in Maple Park in 2004, Carnahan said she was concerned seeing Sycamore Fire Department respond to an emergency blocks from where she currently lives.
“Well they figured it out,” Carnahan said. “I don’t hear sirens so I’m feeling pretty good.”