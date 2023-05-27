Family of slain DeKalb High School grad Marlon King Jr.: ‘Don’t judge him.’

Tara McCarthy (left) and her son Marlon King Jr. (right) pose in this undated photo. A young Marlon King Jr. poses in this undated photo. King graduated from DeKalb High School in 2022. King was fatally shot May 11, 2023 in DeKalb. Two men, Jayden C. Hernandez and Carreon S. Scott, also of DeKalb, are charged with first-degree murder in his death. (Photo provided by Tara McCarthy)