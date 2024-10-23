Man dead in police shooting after hostage standoff in DeKalb: sheriff

DeKalb County sheriff's deputies and Illinois State Police close off a portion of Rich Road in response to a police shooting along Rich Road between Nelson and Lucas roads in DeKalb Township on Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2024. Police shot and killed a man after authorities allege he fired a gun at officers in the early morning hours Wednesday. The man also allegedly led police from Rockford to DeKalb on a high speed chase with a hostage in his vehicle, leading to an hours-long standoff, according to the sheriff's office. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A man was shot and killed by police in DeKalb Wednesday after authorities alleged he took a person hostage inside a vehicle in Rockford, and an hours-long police chase and hostage standoff unfurled, ending in a shooting, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.

The hostage was released uninjured in the early morning hours Wednesday and is safe, Sullivan said. No deputies or police were injured. The man was wanted in connection to a separate shooting in Rockford, police said.

“There has been an officer involved shooting,” Sullivan said shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. “We are turning that part of the investigation over to the Illinois State Police to conduct an independent investigation.”

In an update released about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sullivan said the man was killed after he allegedly shot from a handgun several rounds at police during a lengthy standoff. The situation involved hostage negotiators from the DeKalb County Special Operations Team.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle remained armed with a handgun and negotiations continued with an attempt for him to surrender,” according to the release. “The suspect then suddenly pointed the gun at police and fired several rounds towards them, at which time police returned fire fatally wounding the suspect.”

The situation remains ongoing Wednesday as authorities worked to temporarily close a portion of Rich Road in unincorporated DeKalb, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced. Authorities didn’t say how long the roadway would be closed Wednesday.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area, just north of the city of DeKalb.

The chaotic events in DeKalb began late Tuesday during a police chase that started in Rockford, Sullivan said. Area law enforcement agencies were notified about 11:03 p.m. by Rockford authorities that a vehicle with a man wanted in connection to a separate Rockford shooting was headed south by car into DeKalb County.

The man’s vehicle was registered to a DeKalb address, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Local agencies pursued and eventually located the vehicle via traffic cameras at Peace Road and Mercantile Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Deputies saw the vehicle as it pulled in front of the residence the car was registered under in DeKalb, according to the news release.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop to pull the vehicle over, Sullivan said. They were unsuccessful. The driver fled in the vehicle. Deputies used stop sticks – tools used by police on the roadway to deflate vehicle tires.

The vehicle’s tires deflated and came to a stop on Rich Road west of Nelson Road. Deputies said the man was armed with a handgun, according to the news release. The other person in the car was being held hostage.

Negotiators were called in immediately, according to the release.

“Negotiations lasted for several hours with the hostage ultimately being released unharmed,” according to the news release. “The sole occupant of the vehicle remained armed with a handgun and negotiations continued with an attempt for him to surrender.”

Sullivan said his office has contacted the Illinois State Police and the DeKalb County State Attorney’s Office to conduct an outside independent investigation into the police shooting.

This is a developing story. This story was updated at 7:15 a.m. Check back for more updates.