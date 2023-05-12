Two DeKalb men charged with murder in shooting death of 19-year-old: Police

DeKALB – Two DeKalb men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old, also from DeKalb, following a Thursday night incident on Russell Road, police said Friday.
Jayden C. Hernandez, 19, of DeKalb and Carreon S. Scott, 20, of DeKalb, are charged in the shooting death of Marlon King, 19, according to a Friday evening news release from the DeKalb Police Department.
Scott also was injured in the shooting and is receiving treatment at an area hospital, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the feud was about,” Byrd said when asked if investigators have uncovered a motive for the shooting. “Most of it occurred in the hallway [of the apartment building] or within the framework of the door.”
Byrd said multiple rounds were fired from semi-automatic pistoles.
“This was an isolated incident,” Byrd said. “No ongoing threat to the public.”
King was shot during a confrontation involving the three men at an apartment building in the 400 block of Russell Road at around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to DeKalb police.
Paramedics took King to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, and later airlifted him to a Rockford hospital for further treatment. King was pronounced dead, however, en route to Rockford, authorities said.
Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder, mob action and resisting a peace officer. Scott is charged with first-degree murder and mob action.
According to DeKalb police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 11:14 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Russell Road.
DeKalb police sent out a citywide emergency alert at 11:31 p.m. Thursday that stated officers were responding to a shots fired report. Community members were asked to avoid the area of the 400 block of Russell Road.
When DeKalb police arrived to the scene, they found two people were shot. Both, including King, were transported to Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment.
A preliminary police investigation reportedly shows that the three men were “involved in a confrontation that led to gunshots being fired by multiple subjects,” the news release states.
DeKalb police said both Hernandez and Scott are in police custody as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The DeKalb County Major Case Squad also assisted in the investigation, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Sycamore Police Department, Northern Illinois University Police, the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
It’s the second homicide reported in a week on DeKalb’s north side. A 15-year-old DeKalb High School freshmen, Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, was found dead by DeKalb police Sunday, May 7. Her family had reported her missing the night prior. Timothy M. Doll, 29, a registered sex offender of the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb, faces first-degree murder charges in the teen’s death.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.