Lizzy’s Pink Boutique to close in downtown Sycamore

Shaw Local 2021 file photo – Sycamore High School musicians perform at Lizzy's Pink Boutique in downtown Sycamore while people shop during Moonlight Magic, a holiday shopping event put on by Discover Sycamore through the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 19, 2021. (David Toney for Shaw Local)

“I felt a calling to help women look and feel their best and have met some amazing people along the way. We have laughed together and we have cried together and many have become my friends.

— Elizabeth Oparyk, owner of Lizzy's Pink Boutique in Sycamore