Lizzy’s Pink Boutique to close in downtown Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A downtown Sycamore boutique store that catered to helping women feel their best is set to close this spring, announced its owner.
Elizabeth Oparyk opened Lizzy’s Pink Boutique, 303 W. State St. in Sycamore, in June 2016. A year later in 2017, Oparyk moved the boutique from her home to its downtown storefront.
On Friday, she announced plans to retire and close up her storefront in June. The store’s final day will be June 30.
“Seven years ago, I took a giant leap of faith and opened a boutique in my home, which moved into my current location just 20 months later,” Oparyk wrote in the social media post. “Who opens a business at 50 I was asked and was even called crazy by some, but God guided me and I trusted in Him, EVERY, SINGLE step of the way.”
“I felt a calling to help women look and feel their best and have met some amazing people along the way. We have laughed together and we have cried together and many have become my friends.— Elizabeth Oparyk, owner of Lizzy's Pink Boutique in Sycamore
Oparyk said it wasn’t an easy decision to make.
“So after many months of discussion, it is with a VERY heavy heart, I have made the extremely hard decision to end this chapter and will be closing my downtown Sycamore location.”
The business owner said she has plans to continue her online business, and also support vendors she worked with who sold their crafted items in her store. Nora Fleming will be moved to D&D Jeweler’s, she said, and some items carried by Sweet Earth will move to 35:35 Makers Collective.
Trunk shows and pop-up sports also are being scheduled at two Sycamore merchants, according to the post.
Oparyk wrote that her passion to open Lizzy’s Pink Boutique wasn’t born out of a desire to make money.
“I felt a calling to help women look and feel their best and have met some amazing people along the way,” she wrote. “We have laughed together and we have cried together and many have become my friends. The passion and dedication that has gone into running my business cannot be put into words, but unfortunately the demands of owning my business was great, especially with mine and Andy’s health. We have also missed out on so many other things such as time spent with family and grandchildren and our love of traveling.”
According to the post, all sales starting May 1 at Lizzy’s Pink Boutique will be final.
“Thank you to all of my loyal customers who have supported me throughout this journey,” Oparyk wrote. “This isn’t good bye, it is see you later if you will!!”