Rockford man dies after fatal three-car crash near Kingston in DeKalb County

A Rockford man has died after a fatal three-car crash in northern DeKalb County near Kingston Township Friday, authorities said.
Greg S. Knapp, 57, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb from serious injuries suffered after the Friday crash, according to a Saturday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Another driver, Gage Watson, 19, of Rochelle also suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. Friday in northern DeKalb County near rural Kingston Township, according to the release.
Watson was driving an SUV when his vehicle allegedly crossed the center lane and collided head on with another SUV driven by Knapp headed the other way, sheriff’s officials reported.
A third vehicle was involved and suffered minor damage, but no injuries to the driver, when it swerved to avoid the main collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
Knapp was taken by Kirkland paramedics to the hospital where he later died.
Watson was taken by Sycamore paramedics to Kishwaukee Hospital also.
Knapp was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said. Watson was not.
No charges or arrests have been announced as of 4:50 p.m. Saturday.