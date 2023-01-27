Sycamore icy crash sends two adults, one toddler to hospital after Plank Road collision

A Sycamore crash on Plank Road Thursday sent two people and a 2-year-old to an area hospital after police said the icy roads contributed to the two-car collision.
Police were called to Plank Road south of Moose Range Road around 2:55 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Catalina L. Megdaleno, 22, of Elgin, was driving a car with a two-year-old passenger southbound on Plank Road south of Moose Range Road when her car lost control on the ice-covered pavement, police said.
Megdaleno’s car struck another passenger car driven by a 67-year-old from Elmwood Park which had been headed northbound on Plank Road south of Moose Range, officials said.
Both adults and the toddler were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff’s office.
All three suffered minor injuries and were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.
Police cited Megdaleno for operating on an uninsured vehicle.
The mid-afternoon crash also caused nearby North Grove Elementary School buses to be delayed in post-school day drop-offs, said Sycamore School District 427 superintendent Steve Wilder.
“There was a traffic accident close to North Grove this afternoon that delayed our afternoon buses, but none of our buses or district vehicles were involved in the accident,” Wilder said.
North Grove elementary officials sent an email to parents alerting them of the delayed bus Thursday, saying the bus near North Grove was running 20 to 30 minutes behind due to the bus being “stuck behind an accident,” the email states.