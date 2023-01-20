DeKalb District 428 band teacher questions proposal to expand Huntley Middle School lunch into band space

DeKALB – As DeKalb District 428 leaders consider upgrades meant to accommodate the need for more space, one district band teacher said he opposes a new proposal in Huntley Middle School that could expand lunchroom access into the band room.
The proposal is an extension of a summer building improvement plan under DeKalb school board consideration aimed at addressing overcrowding needs at several school buildings. The $64,000 proposal would replace the flooring in the band room to help create an option for a second lunch room, district documents show.
DeKalb High School band teacher Steve Lundin, who is a parent of a Huntley Middle School student, said he believes the district’s proposal to relocate the band room at his child’s school is incomplete. He said he would like answers.
“I do not mean to diminish the space needs of a growing population, but this proposal does not include any of the costs associated with moving the band to another space, nor does it take into account any of the dollars spent by the District 428 music budget within the last two years to enhance [the school day,]” Lundin said.
Currently, half the middle school building’s students are in the auditorium during lunch time.
The district is looking to place students in a space more conducive to having lunch, officials said.
Board Member Sarah Moses said she is hesitant to replace the flooring in the band room at Huntley Middle School as it may signal that the district is moving ahead with converting the space into a second lunch room.
“I appreciate the music department coming and bringing this issue up,” Moses said. “It’s how we resolve problems.”
The school board did not hold a vote Tuesday to relocate the band room, though continued to discuss it as part of a number of proposed 2023 summer building improvements.
Tammy Carson, the district’s director of facility and safety operations, said school officials are expected to consider bids on the flooring at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.
But she said the board’s decision doesn’t hold the district to the flooring project as it would still require authorization.
“If it’s determined that this is not a viable option, it can be removed from the agenda item on Feb. 7,” Carson said. “It can also be removed at the time we collect bids.”
The project is among several 2023 summer build outs proposed to be bid out as the DeKalb District 428 leadership has identified the need to create more space for students and staff in five of the district’s buildings, school board documents show.
Building principals are proposing upgrades at Cortland and Malta elementary schools, Huntley and Clinton Rosette middle schools and the Early Learning Development Center. The district would seek improvements with respect to HVAC, walls, ceilings, electrical and flooring, school board documents show.
Planning for summertime building and property improvements remain an ongoing effort for the district.
The maintenance improvements and building updates come with a combined project cost of $914,205, school board documents show.
The district’s leaders said they intend to pay for the building upgrades from the operations and maintenance budget for 2022-23 and 2023-24, according to school board documents.
Further information on the bid results is expected to be presented to the board in the spring.