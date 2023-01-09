Metra in DeKalb? Proposed transit study could help connect Chicago lines to DeKalb County

Metra Trainman/Swingman Gordon Bowe works Metra's Union Pacific West line from Elburn to Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago in this Shaw Local file photo. (Sandy Bressner photo). A Chicago-based consultant is proposing a DeKalb city transit study in 2023 which would delve into whether a Metra route could connect directly to DeKalb, expanding residents’ access to the suburbs and Chicago.