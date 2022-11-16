Unloaded airsoft gun discovered, confiscated at Sycamore High School

SYCAMORE – An unloaded airsoft gun was discovered in a Sycamore High School student’s backpack and confiscated by staff Wednesday, district officials said.

In an email sent by Sycamore superintendent Steve Wilder to district families, Wilder said the gun – which fires plastic projectiles – was discovered unloaded by members of the administration.

Wilder said the gun was discovered through an “unrelated incident.”

“District administration has been working closely with our School Resource Officers (SROs) and the Sycamore Police Department on this investigation,” Wilder said. “We have concluded that the airsoft gun was not brought to school with the intent of causing harm to others.”

Wilder also asked that parents or guardians continue to speak with their children about what’s appropriate and not appropriate to bring to school.

“School safety is of the utmost importance to us,” Wilder said. “Please continue to talk with your students about school safety, the danger of weapons in school, and the importance of sharing any information they may have with adults.”

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.