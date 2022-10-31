Genoa woman charged after striking teenager with car: Police

Genoa – A 75-year-old Genoa woman was charged Monday after police said she struck a 17-year-old with her car while the teenager was walking in an intersection with a crossing guard.
Patricia Margolies, 75, of Genoa, is charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to obey a crossing guard, according to a Monday news release from the Genoa Police Department.
The teenager was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and later released, police said.
Genoa police responded to reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash around 7:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Hadsall and Main streets, according to the release.
Investigators reported the teenager, 17, was crossing the intersection with the help of a crossing guard, who was also in the intersection and had signaled for traffic to stop.
The traffic traveling east on Main Street complied with the crossing guard’s request, however, a vehicle traveling west – allegedly driven by Margolies – did not.
Margolies’ vehicle struck the teenager while in the westbound lane crossing Main Street, according to police.