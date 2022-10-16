NIU student dies in Patterson Hall, officials confirm

DeKALB – A Northern Illinois University student died Friday in a campus residence hall, confirmed an NIU spokesperson.
The student’s cause of death is unknown, though no foul play is suspected, said NIU in a statement provided Sunday by NIU spokesperson Joe King to the Daily Chronicle. The student’s identity has not been released by the university.
“NIU Police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday afternoon for an unconscious student,” the university’s statement reads. “They attempted life-saving measures, but the student died shortly before 1 p.m.”
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Saturday night that DeKalb police have not been asked to be involved in an investigation. The university said the student’s cause of death is being investigated by NIU Police in conjunction with the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
“Officials do not believe foul play was involved,” the statement reads.
The university’s Counseling Center is available for members of the campus community in need of support, officials said. The center can be reached at 815-753-1206.
“NIU will not be sharing the name of the student until the parents of the deceased have an opportunity to notify family and friends,” the statement reads.