Rockford man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs that killed DeKalb man gets January trial date

Antwine Blake, 37, of the 400 block of North Hinckley Avenue in Rockford, is charged with drug induced homicide, a class X felony, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, DeKalb County court records show. Blake appeared before a DeKalb County judge Oct. 13, 2022 and demanded a speedy trial, which has been set for Jan. 1, 2023. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Provided by DeKalb County Jail)